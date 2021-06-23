The newly opened Penticton Global Grocers is setting its sights on bringing the world’s foods to our city. I couldn’t be happier.
The grocer is a welcome treat for any adventurous, curious or accomplished cook, whether you’re looking to try something new, expand your cooking repertoire or finally find that longed-for ingredient.
The shop is a dream come true for owners Riz and Deepak Gaba. Moving from England four years ago, they were invited to try their hand at running their relative’s Oliver Global Grocers, to see if they liked the area and really wanted to pursue owning their own business.
Their enthusiasm, customer service and love of food was soon noticed by locals and visitors, and as “big foodies” the couple expanded on their Indian and Mexican-focused grocery items with quality organic and local produce and products, and more global picks.
Finding success and a devoted customer base from all around B.C. the couple recently purchased the business and set their sights on opening a second location in Penticton.
The tidy and expansive space is still strong on Indian and Mexican food items, with dried spices and chilies, aromatic spice blends, flours – including organic and gluten-free – pulses and beans, chutneys and pickles, two-year-aged basmati rice and an incredible supply of top-quality corn and wheat tortillas, including a street-food size for taco parties.
For those wanting to make their own tortillas, Maseca masa harina, including a blue corn variety, will keep you busy. I have finally found a source for fresh nopales, aka cactus paddles – so delicious cooked on the grill – plus fresh chilie peppers, tomatillos, and knob, or BBQ, onions. (Note that cactus paddles have to be cleaned of their spines, something that’s done for you when you find them in Mexico, but it’s easy to scrape them off with a sharp knife, and there are many instructive videos online.)
For cheese lovers, find paneer, Mexican cheeses, including Oaxaca string cheese, B.C.’s Terroir cheese and local vegan cheese champs, Pulse Kitchen, along with Spanish and Portuguese aged cheeses.
The selection of European and Middle Eastern foods is still building but there’s enough to get you started. Got a hankering for Spanish tapas? Dig in to their selection of conservas, stuffed olives, bomba rice for a paella night, and killer El Valle brand potato chips!
South Asian culinary delights are also still in the works, and as supply chains open up and deliveries are on time, expect more Thai, Japanese, Cantonese and Szechuan ingredients. At the time of writing, there was a good selection of dried noodles, frozen and canned goods, teas and quality instant spice mixes for an easily thrown together meal.
Among the cooking equipment find wonderful mortar and pestles, dosa griddles, molcajetes and cooking pots, metal tortilla presses (for making those tortillas) and authentic gourd vessels for drinking yerba mate.
Other items include farm-fresh organic eggs, novelty sweets, soaps and ayurvedic items such as special Colgate toothpaste with clove, basil, honey and neem oil – it’s my new favourite thing!
While the Oliver store is run by Riz and the couple's 10-year-old son – and celebrity pitchman, Aarav – the Penticton store is run by Deepak and the engaging Sanchit Sukhija.
Sukhija loves talking about food and is keeping an ever-growing list of culinary requests from customers. Case in point: On my first visit, I asked for Mexican cinnamon, or cassia bark, which I had run out of. It’s a cinnamon with a more delicate, flowery aroma, soft enough to crumble into a spice grinder or mortar to grind, and essential in my house. Sukhija brought it in the next week, from a Burnaby-based company, Don Chendo, a producer of quality Mexican ingredients. (I’m now patiently waiting for that flavour-bomb condiment XO sauce, and fresh ramen noodles.)
Food is a profound way to connect people and cultures, and the Gaba family is creating community one ingredient at a time.