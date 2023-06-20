Exhausted Penticton Search and Rescue volunteers are being praised for their efforts at helping a stranded climber at Skaha Bluffs this past week.
The rescue began at 7:30 p.m. and concluded at 4 a.m. the following day.
Penticton RCMP contacted PENSAR on the night of June 13 to assist in the search of an overdue climber in the Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.
Police were advised that the 55-year old Okanagan Falls woman had gone climbing in the park and was overdue by seven hours. Police had located the climber’s truck in the parking lot and requested search-and- resuce support to locate the climber.
Search manager Ron Berlie advised that 15 PENSAR members were deployed into the area with teams sent into the park from the north and south trail access points. At 9:30 p.m., the climber was located hanging from her harness five meters from the top of a cliff climbing feature called Screeching Walls.
It was apparent that the climber had suffered a fall sometime in the day and due to injuries was unable to extract herself, but fortunately was still attached to the cliff face and in her climbing harness.
“Now that we had found the subject, we were faced with the most difficult part of our operation, how to rescue the subject from cliff face and bring them out of the park,” said Berlie.
He acknowledged that with darkness, difficult access in dangerous canyon terrain and not knowing the severity of the climber’s injuries added to the urgency and complexity of the rescue.
With no option of a nighttime air evacation, Berlie and other SAR personnel carried in rope gear, supplies and converged on top of the cliff face, where a rope rescue was used to bring the subject to the top of the canyon where they were then assessed by team medical personnel and packaged into a stretcher.
For the next five-and-a-half hours, a dozen rescuers made the slow methodical descent and weaved their way through canyon trails using a number of rope systems to bring the subject out of the park and to the safety of B.C. Ambulance staff.
“Our rope team and GSAR members worked methodically, with purpose and completed the task in a safe manner,” Berlie said.
“We got the job done. Team members were motivated and happy to have completed the rescue successfully. It’s what they train for and we put all of our assets to use in challenging terrain and it all paid off.