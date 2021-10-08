A documentary on a popular conductor and classical musician who discovered she had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in her 50s will be shown at the Community Theatre on Oct.16.
“Shiny Objects: The Conductor with ADHD,” tells the story of Rosemary Thomson, the long-time conductor of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.
“Learning that I have ADHD in my ‘50s was revelatory for me,” Thomson says. “The positive benefits of receiving this diagnosis have been life-changing. It is important to me to advocate for others, and I hope that by sharing my story others may also benefit.”
The documentary, funded by Telus, was completed in July. It has been accepted for showing at film festivals in New York, Berlin, Amsterdam, Portland, and Prague.
The Kelowna premiere also features a panel discussion and question-and-answer session with filmmaker Gillie Richards, who discovered during the production that she also has ADHD.
“Showcasing Rosemary’s personal journey with ADHD shines a light on both the challenges of the condition, but it also highlights its gifts and potential,” Richards says.
“It especially resonates as adult females represent one of the most under-diagnosed segments of the population,” Richards says.
Tickets for the Oct. 16 premier at the Kelowna Community Theatre, which cost $25, can be obtained through Eventbrite.ca, search term ‘Shiny Objects’.