With the end of this too-hot, too-dry summer finally in sight, we can look at our gardens through a new lens. Did that plant not survive the heat dome? Do we need to add colour over there? For a variety of reasons, fall is the best time to plant perennials in the South Okanagan, and the Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens (FOG) are here to help.
Once again, FOG’s Fall Plant Sale will be held online. The Friends are offering a good selection of drought-tolerant perennials and ornamental grasses, as well as some vines, trees, and shrubs. There are even some houseplants for winter décor.
The plant list and ordering instructions will be found on their website—summerlandgardens.org—starting on September 13th. Customers are asked to email friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com for more information and to submit their orders, and will be notified when they can pick up their plants at the Gardens.
To kick off the fall season, we can enjoy a threesome: lift our own spirits, add to the beauty of our gardens, and support the Friends of one of the most beautiful public spaces in the Valley. Let’s mark our calendars now for September 13th.