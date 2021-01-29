Valleyview Farm manager Sharron Nicholson proudly displays winter carrots grown in Penticton for the Hooded Merganser restaurant. David Prystay from the Penticton Lakeside Resort says he can’t wait to see what the all-seasons farm produces this year.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Penticton woman, age 109 recalls Spanish Flu outbreak
- EDITORIAL: Penticton is big enough to have on-call vet service
- Parkway guardian
- RDOS breaking own tax rules, anonymous group claims
- Letters to the Editor: Tuesday, January 26, 2021
- 1 arrest in Penticton school flashings case
- Cannings acclaimed as party nominee
- Okanagan hotels hammered by pandemic
- Virus cases holding steady in Penticton
- Soaring cost estimates threaten to sink Summerland pool project
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 24
Latest News
- Fire at Romanian hospital treating virus patients kills 5
- China derecognizes British National Overseas passport
- Travel restrictions coming to Canada and Poland abortion ban: In The News for Jan. 29
- What's up doc?
- Trial resumes for teen accused of sexually assaulting 2 students at St. Mike's
- The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Thursday, Jan. 29, 2021