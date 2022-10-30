The PEACE Program in Keremeos presents a three part series of round table sessions led by a moderator with a small panel of family relations workers.
The series is called ‘The Challenges of Family Life”.
It happens on Wednesday Evenings November 9th, 16th and 23rd in the Gathering Space of the new Ambrosia residential and office complex at 715 7th Street in Keremeos. There is no charge.
The three part series proceeds from understandings or notions about family life. Here are some.
All experience family drama at one time or another. Maybe we don’t get along with our siblings, or a parent disapproves of a choice we have made. Or maybe it’s something more significant, like a substance misuse issue, a divorce, or family members not approving of aspects of our identity.
What’s more, family drama is often complicated by the natural power dynamics—parents vs. children, parent vs. parent, older child vs. younger child —or power imbalances that come from financial dependence or cultural practices.
While every family situation is going to be different, there are some basic tools you can use to manage conflict in a healthy way, recognize dysfunctional family behavior, and take care of yourself.
Each evening of “The Challenges of Family Life” series starts at 7 p.m. with welcome, then panel introductions, moderator remarks for theme of the evening, panelist remarks, then first round of questions and answer.
There is a refreshment break midway. The evening which winds up at 9 p.m.
The moderator will invite the company to openly and freely share views during these sessions. All views will be welcome.
The PEACE Program has the aim of giving support and encouragement to children and youth 3 years to 18 years of age.
Inquiries about the PEACE program and The Challenge of Family Life series are welcome at 250-499-2352 loc.107