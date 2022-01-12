The Summerland Community Arts Council is pleased to present the gallery show, “Roots Resilience, Rejuvenation,” by Linda Lovisa.
The show opens Thursday and runs through Feb. 25 at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland.
Owner of the New Moon Gallery in West Kelowna, Lovisa has painted trees in the forest as a common theme throughout her 40-year career.
“I challenge myself to give the trees a voice, telling a story,” she said.
Before picking up her brush, Lovisa envisions what the trees have witnessed such as the extremes in weather, logging, and fires.
She has documented her love of trees by painting their various stages in life—a stump becomes a nursery providing renewal, the roots are strong yet sensitive.
“My work speaks to anyone who loves the forest and to those who wish to explore it further,” she said.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Monday to Friday. Masks are required.