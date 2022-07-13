An old song came on the radio the other day. I did the typical thing and ran over to turn the volume up and then tried my best to sing along with it. And, of course, the only words I could remember were the chorus.
I know, I am so out of it for listening to the radio, but the song that caught my attention is even better to slot me in an old fashioned age group.
“I’ll Be There for You,” the theme song from the show “Friends” filled the room.
And it came on at a time when I was getting ready to take Pearl out for a walk. I looked down at my buddy, thinking for a moment about how much I missed my other dog and then began humming to the music on the verses that I had no idea what the lyrics were.
We were getting things ready when I looked out the window and saw the neighbour with her dog, going on their afternoon walk. She too is a very devoted dog owner and would probably understand completely my love for the song and me connecting the sentiment to my dog rather than my human friends.
We are such creatures of habit with our daily lives, it is humourous how seriously we adhere to our dog’s routine out of commitment and love for them.
Listening to the song, I thought of my dog, who is one of my best friends and always needs to know that I am there for her.
There is no hesitation in my love for her. We like to talk about the devotion our dog has for us, but seem apprehensive to declare that we are bound to our dog, and would risk serious injury if not death to defend them.
I’ll be there for you
(When the rain starts to pour)
I’ll be there for you
(Like I’ve been there before)
I’ll be there for you
(‘Cause you’re there for me too)
For those of you that don’t know the chorus of the song, there it is. That pretty much sums up my feeling of protection for my dog. It’s my job to take care, keep her safe and I know that if she knew what to do in an emergency, she would do the same for me.
I have been aggressively attacked verbally and physically by people who take offense that I guard my dog and try my best to keep her safe. I want to make sure that at the end of the day, she has worked hard, hasn’t been bitten by another dog and hasn't been afraid for her safety or felt that she was on her own when trouble found us.
For all of my human friends, you know I will be there for you. But for those of you who have a dog, you know that I do tend to be overly concerned for their well being.
We have to be the one that makes sure they are happy, healthy and safe, because in retrospect, nobody else will. We are friends for life, and my dog knows it and depends on it.
So for those of you that think some of us dog owners are a bit too obsessed with keeping our dog safe, remember, it's our job to be crazy protective because we are best friends forever.
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. To contact the writer: cakcanada@gmail.com