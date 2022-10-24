There’s no secret to making lives matter but the practical application is not always easy.
To that end, a member of one of Penticton’s most iconic families will be the special guest when Brian Hughes relaunches his living portrait series later this month.
Nikos Theodosakis will once again join Hughes for the return of the Philosopher’s Café at the Dream Café on Oct. 22.
The events are a mix of philosophy, music and an interactive exchange of ideas between guest, moderator and the audience.
For Theodosakis, the stepping stone to dedicating his life to bettering education — or, as he tells it, putting “mattering” back into formal education — came from a simple question from his nine-year-old daughter.
“We were driving to Naramata school one morning and she turned to me — she was in Grade 3 — and said, ‘What does school have to do with anything?’” recalled Theodosakis, founder of the OliveUs Education Society.
“I quickly made up some answers. I said, ‘There’s one day where you’ll use math and one day you’ll use science and travel and language and bank accounts.’ She didn’t believe a word I said and I didn’t either.”
From then on, when he wasn’t busy with the family’s popular Theo’s Restaurant, Theodosakis was busy authoring books, producing films and anything else he could do to help in the area of practical education.
“With all the time students spend in school, why can’t the curriculum be addressed but also done in a way that demonstrates to kids their place in the world and their ways to change it?” said Theodosakis.
“I think in a lot of cases kids don’t think they matter, especially now when the news can be so overpowering in terms of anxiety-inducing headlines.”
He then began reaching out to students and teachers to help show kids they can make a difference even on a global scale.
Theodosakis later worked with some Grades 4 and 5 students from Naramata Elementary School to organize a fundraiser and then use the money they earned to finance food producers around the world.
“And 12 years later, that money is still being lent out,” said Theodosakis.
“It’s just so important to give opportunities to children to show them they have an impact in the real world outside of their community.”
He believes that same philosophy can be applied to organizations and businesses as a means to empower employees to take a sense of ownership and make a difference.
“I think it’s just a matter of sitting down and talking about these kinds of items (that) changes things,” said Theodosakis. “I’d love to invite that kind of discussion with the audience that night (Oct. 22).”
Theodosakis was awarded the Financial Post award for best Business and Arts Partnership in Canada, and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for contribution to community and country.
He has presented workshops and keynotes in Canada, the U.S. and Europe and connects around the world from his Naramata home.
He is the son of Theo and Mary Theodosakis, who opened the doors to Theo’s Restaurant in 1976 before selling the business in 2019 to Gregory Condonopoulos.
According to Hughes, who got involved in the Philosopher’s Cafè two decades ago, his friend Nikos is the perfect person to help relaunch the forums — 11 years after Nikos delivered a similar talk during the first iteration.
“So now we’re re-visiting it in the context of life and kick it around with the audience and talking about what mattering means,” said Hughes.
The cafe runs from 7-10 p.m. and music will be provided by local artist Ari Neufeld.
For tickets thedreamcafe.ca