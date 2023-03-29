Waking from a deep slumber, the food and beverage industry is hibernating no more. After three years of lockdowns, pivots and closings, the resilient industry is waking up with a roar. I knew you had it in you, Penticton.
News of more imminent openings is an almost daily occurrence these past few weeks. As of this writing, I have heard about a natural wine bar to open on Westminster Ave., as well as a curated grocery store opening nearby to address the lack of quality foodstuffs available in the downtown core.
More on that down the road.
Recently, Mack Davis, partner and general manager of Kin & Folk invited me to hear more details about their restaurant plans on Main Street.
The space has been gutted down to the floorboards and will house a new kitchen, catering facility — as Cocktails & Canapes — a restaurant and bar space, with cozy banquettes and booths and a fun patio space with a beachy vibe. The other principals behind the ambitious project are Davis’s wife Gabriella Chan, and her brother, chef Zachary Chan.
They’ve all relocated to the city to “grow roots and be a part of the community,” says Davis. And the restaurant’s name reflects the trio’s motto of “always being about family”, citing their love of gathering together around food.
The lunch and dinner menu, promising to be delicious, is still in the works, and construction is buzzing along for Kin & Folk’s projected May opening.
Meanwhile, the historic Cannery Trade Centre is abuzz with refreshing change. Event planning dynamos Katie Hurley and Laura Chapman have joined forces to open One14 Coffee Co.
Although, they won’t be open until late summer, the two are busy redesigning the space into a spacious, bright coffee lounge, with an Art Deco Miami vibe with skylights and lots of plants.
Coffee has been sourced from Kelowna coffee roaster, The Local Chemist, with superfood lattes from Blume, plus plans for healthy grab-and-go options and killer baked goods from their onsite bakery. The baking area, to be operational soon, will be leased out to bakers and other female-run businesses.
Dana Ewert of Grist is one such force, currently working overtime to ready herself — and her equipment — for the season's first Penticton Farmers' Market. As well, Heather Jeffreys of Handful, will be baking her magic for the café. Hurley and Chapman want to be “involved directly with the community,” so a small retail area in the café will feature products from Okanagan food entrepreneurs and Cannery businesses such as Speckled Row pottery. Fun times ahead.
There is a new face in the kitchen at Elma. Cenk Akkaya has joined forces with executive chef Derek Ingram as the restaurant's Turkish Specialty Chef. It’s been a four year wait for Akkaya, caught in the red tape of visa applications. During the arduous wait, he ran a Turkish-Mexican fusion restaurant in Tulum, Mexico, before returning to Istanbul as executive chef at the USLA, a leading culinary and hospitality academy in Turkey.
The two chefs are collaborating on a new menu launching in May, but in the meantime they are learning from each other: Ingram is expanding his knowledge of the intricacies of Turkish cuisine, while Akkay is learning about Okanagan/BC ingredients and translating them to Elma’ s modern Turkish-Okanagan style.
One of the more sobering lessons is the reality of working with a minimal staff. That is one thing that hasn’t changed in the hospitality industry here, the lack of willing and able employees. That said, they have a solid core team including sous chef Devin DiGiglio.
Akkaya has already worked with Mexican ingredients through a Turkish lens, so this new challenge is exciting, a unique collaboration on ingredients, techniques and flavours. Usually chef collabs culminate in a one-off event, but this will be ongoing — something I’ve not heard of before — and could set a very innovative precedent in the industry.
Recently, the two worked on a vegetable dish together using celeriac, riffing on the Turkish cooking technique known as Zeytinyagli (a slow braise).
The gnarly root vegetable was scrubbed and cooked sous-vide with the skin on, and served sliced thin with a citrus-forward vinaigrette with hints of anise-y raki (Turkey's national drink), finished with fresh herbs, yogurt and pecorino — a very modern Turkish approach.
The two also played with Mesir Macunu, a traditional sweet paste with honey that Akkaya brought with him. The recipe, created around 500 years ago for a Sultan’s wife, is purported to be an aphrodisiac, a “liquid Viagra” made from an other-worldly blend of 41 herbs and spices.
Things such as black cumin, orange blossoms, coconut and licorice root fuel the liquid, which is used in both sweet and savoury dishes.
The two created a sauce and glaze from it for thick-cut pork chops, sourced from a Salmon Arm purveyor, and since I didn’t try the dish, I cannot attest to its after-effects.
Chef Ingram has already proven his firm handle on modern Turkish cuisine but this new collab with Chef Akkaya adds a deeper connection to the Turkish culinary playbook, a meeting of two gifted chefs.
