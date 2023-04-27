Okanagan College communications professor and painter Amy Modahl is one of two B.C. painters who are winners of the 2023 Tanabe Prize.
Modahl will receive $15,000 in recognition of “exceptional creativity and promise of future achievements,” said the Art Gallery of Victoria, which administers the prize, in a statement.
The Tanabe Prize is an annual award given to artists whose primary medium is painting and who live in British Columbia. Winners are selected by contemporary art curators who are connected to art museums and galleries in British Columbia.
Modahl's artwork “explores the vocabulary of space, visual-translation, and human and material gesture through painting, drawing, stop-motion animation, and performance,” said the Art Gallery of Victoria. Her work has been featured in solo exhibitions at the Kelowna Art Gallery and the Kamloops Art Gallery.