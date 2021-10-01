OVERVIEW: Passions are high this week and can tip the balance. Try to listen to those with level heads and clear sense of reason before things escalate.
Fate-controlled unions reach a point of decision. Those who are meant to be together will make plans. Those no longer suited to each other will go their separate ways and be all the wiser for it.
Life is short so ride along as best you can. The new moon provides renewal energy for all. Sometime a change of vehicles is necessary.
Travel plans shape up for business or pleasure. Choice of destination will be important for everyone’s comfort and relaxation. Dreams can come true. Stay on track.
ARIES: Mate or partnership relationships are the meant to be type. Put doubts aside for now.
TAURUS: Work or business plans blossom in ways you had hoped. You can steer the ship.
GEMINI: Increase your base personally or financially. Pull things together for more control.
CANCER: Consider alternate occupations or where they will be carried out as in locations.
LEO: You can teach or otherwise be the one others look to for answers or directions etc.
VIRGO: You can have more comfort or ease when those who provide this are informed.
LIBRA: You are lucky this week as your personal star is on the rise. Dress to impress.
SCORPIO: New or renewed relationships develop in private. Plans could include move.
SAGITTARIUS: Powerful or influential people seek you out. Connections benefit all now.
CAPRICORN: You have luck with career or status. Have confidence as you can do this.
AQUARIUS: Your influence grows over distance. Relationships deepen in a good way.
PISCES: Take the reins in finances or anything jointly held. It’s timely to meet everyone.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer.
Email: heather_zais@telus.net.