The restoration of visitation at long-term care homes is not quite as straightforward as the lifting of other pandemic-related public health orders announced Thursday.
While the indoor mask mandate has ended as of today, greater family access to visit loved ones in care won’t take effect until March 18.
And even then, access may vary from facility to facility, depending on staffing situations.
“Operators may need to manage visitation based on the situation with each individual care home,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. “So what I’m asking for is patience.
“Over the coming week, all of the care home operators will communicate with families around their plans for resuming broader social visitation,” she said.
In some cases, Henry said, visits will need to be booked in advance or spaced throughout the day.
All visitors to long-term care homes will continue to need to be vaccinated and visitors will have to take rapid antigen tests several times a week.
In the Central Okanagan, there are 1,461 publicly-funded long-term care beds and 91 short-stay beds. Some facilities, such as Cottonwoods, are owned and operated directly by Interior Health, while others are privately-owned and provide care through contracts with the government.