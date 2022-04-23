Create your best cat fashions for Lake Country Art Gallery show – we’re certain your cat will love it
Cat fashions will be on display in Lake Country on June 26.
The Lake Country Art Gallery is putting out the call now for people to enter fashions for CATWalk.
Categories include: avant-garde, movie character, formal wear, beach attire, cosplay and haute couture.
All wearable art pieces will be presented at CATWalk on June 26 at the gallery.
Send an email stating your desire to participate to the gallery’s community engagement co-ordinator Rena Warren at renawarren@lakecountryartgallery.ca or curator Wanda Lock at wandalock@lakecountryartgallery.ca.
Deadline to sign up is May 26, but the pieces don’t have to be completed by then.
The event is a fundraiser and an adoption-day event in co-ordination with the Okanagan Humane Society.