Our family outings together are at times defined by the weather or how much time is available to spend.
A short walk may be controlled by the weather, or an appointment that can't be worked around. For us, those walks are our definition of a quickie. The longer adventures, treks up in the hills or along the lake are normally offered when the weather is good, winds are light and time is not important.
It is on the longer walks and adventures, when I can take a break, watch the dogs’ antics and smile that I really get a different glimpse of how the dogs see the world. If I can, I will take a detour and accept the adventure that has been offered to me.
The most entertaining behaviour of my dogs is watching them when they are enamoured for no apparent reason. I call it fatal attraction, but I am sure there is a special term for the dogs that are alerted to their surroundings and other dogs of their breed within their vicinity.
I am sure it has to do with smell. Dogs do not know what they look like, or who they are as a separate identity, but are informed by sniffing and smelling the DNA of other dogs and knowing their health, age and apparent similarity in breed.
I think of the song “Do Wah Diddy Diddy” when I watch my dogs become alert to another dog of their breed walking in the vicinity. We can be calmly walking along the path, sniffing and exploring in a very casual but interested way and suddenly their head will come up and there is a fixation on another dog.
It is always a dog of their breed. Pearl will become alert for a heeler. I find it humorous that it is the purebred heelers she notices more often, but part heelers do grab her attention, just not with as much determination to approach them as she does a purebred.
And of course that other heeler is fixated on her. The words of the song are so appropriate for this initial love at first sight.
“She looks good. She looks fine and I nearly lost my mind.”
It’s like the two of them can’t do anything but watch each other. If they could act upon their thoughts I am sure they would leave their owners in a heartbeat and run to each other.
I have been across the street from a heeler and noticed Pearl looking across the road, and seeing nothing else but another heeler. At the same time, the other heeler is doing the same thing: just staring at her.
I have no idea, at the time of meeting if the circumstance is dealing with male or female or if that even matters for the initial visual attraction. But more often than not she gives alert attention to a female heeler, but an almost annoying fixation to a male.
Lucy, who is a Lab/Shepherd cross will be instantly attracted to Labs and Shepherds. More often Labs. Her response is directed to more of a friendship attitude. Lucy seems to need to say hi. She is not as enamored as Pearl, but is very aware of them and would really rather go walk with that dog than remain with me; even if only for a little while. It's not like they want to do the typical nose sniff, meet and greet, but are truly enamored and focused on each other.
So with all of this said, I always feel a bit guilty that they are not allowed to leave me and run with their new found friend. I wonder if I am getting in the way of things and should give them some time to pursue their fascination.
Or, as it usually happens, a simple wave and call across the road to one of their own is enough for them to have a bright spot in their day.
—
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. Email: cakcanada@gmail.com