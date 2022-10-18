If you’ve seen any John Hughes films, then you already know the story of Drinkwater.
It’s a classic story of a coming-of-age high school romance. And Drinkwater checks all those cheesy and predictable boxes. We have Mike, played by Daniel Doheny (Alex Strangelove), our humorous, slightly dorky and loveable protagonist, who lives with Hank, Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), his passive non-father. Wallace, (Louriza Tronco, The Order) is our “girl next door” who literally moves next door to Mike from America after a family tragedy. We have our jock, Luke, played by Jordan Burtchett, (To all the Boys I’ve Loved Before) who is trying for an NHL scholarship under the pressure of his overbearing and controlling father. And his pretty, popular and yet somewhat dull, ice skater girlfriend, Danny, (Chloe Babcook, The 100). We even get a training montage and a Fall Ball, a.k.a. The Prom. Check, check, check.
You may be forgiven for thinking that this film is set in the 80s, the soundtrack, a 70s Gremlin, the Kung Fu movie references, and the fashion, but it’s not and it isn’t until the appearance of a mobile phone and posters dated 2020 at the skating rink, that we realise that we are in a homage to the 80s. That may be because Drinkwater is based on the film Change of Pace that was shot in Ontario in the 1981, by the same producer Graham Fraser and writer Mike Drinkwater.
Or maybe it’s a tribute to nostalgia and the days when heartwarming, upbeat films were in abundance. If you don’t want to absorb bleak dystopia, the darkness of yet another series about a serial killer, or another shallow, CGI-tastic, ego driven superhero movie then you need to put some effort into finding some reprieve in true film.
And you will find some new gems here and there, but if you live in the Okanagan, it’s not likely that a cinema near you will be showing them. So why, here, in small town Penticton, is an “under the radar”, “indie” film like Drinkwater playing at the Landmark Cinemas in Penticton?
Well, it was filmed here, a 112-minute sweeping tour of our little, somewhat culturally antiquated town which plays home to Mike, who shows Wallace the ropes of how life in a small Canadian town works. Plus, Graham Fraser lives here.
Drinkwater unapologetically packs in the Canadiana. A clock made of hockey sticks, a shrine to Wayne Gretzky, a Terry Fox tee-shirt, Hawkins Cheezies, Bike Barn apparel, the “mirth mobile”, a Canadian flag used a curtain, music from Loverboy and Corey Hart, even a Mountie is in attendance. It’s a lot but it works, it’s intentional, even the meticulously stocked shelves at Marketplace IGA feel like part of the joke. Thanks to Stephen Campanelli (Momentum, Grand Isle), Drinkwater doesn’t try to hide what it is, it understands the objective and it delivers.
There is a buzz in the cinema, it is the fullest screening I have seen since before COVID. I suspect that maybe a few movie extras are sitting in this room, waiting to see their big moment on screen. The room erupts into whispers each time a landmark appears, the trestle bridge on the KVR, the pier set against a snow-capped Okanagan Mountain Park, and, of course, a sprint up Munson followed by panning shot that reveals our very own “Hollywood” sign. The room burst into laughter more times than I could count.
Doheny has a natural talent for physical comedy, and he draws a natural reaction from the crowd. There is something spectacularly entertaining about his Kung Fu moves, and the incident at Tim Hortons, maybe because they hold onto the joke sightly longer than you are anticipating, maybe it’s all Doheny, either way, like any classic comedy it is packed full of memorable one liners and caper like
incidents.
McCormack gives a visually amusing and gently warming performance as Mike’s dad, Hank, who is living off benefit fraud, a scheme that he is in too deep to abandon. But we aren’t here for “Hank’s World” as comically ludicrous as it is. As Mike so eloquently sums it up, “he’s not much of a dad, he is more of a Hank.”
We are here for Mike and Wallace, and Tronco shines as a strong, emotionally vulnerable and honest hero. She pulls the fraying strings together. After all, underneath all the quirks, 80’s nostalgia and jokes, is the deeper story of family and friends trying to deal with loss and abandonment together.
Halfway through the film I heard someone behind me whisper to their friend, “but why is this ACTUALLY good though?!” and I have an answer for her. It is an imperfect story we can all relate too, the highs and lows of being a teenager and falling in love for the first time. It’s a simple tale, it’s not going to knock your socks off, the script hangs a little loosely in the air at moments, the chemistry is lacking in parts and our high school sweetheart has a three-o’clock shadow. But film shouldn’t just be about fantasy, distraction or perfection. We need redemption songs, hopeful, expressive characters, we want to root for someone and there is nothing wrong about admitting that we want a happy ending now and then. Drinkwater has all that in bucket loads, it packs in the feel goods. It has a heart.
A big Penticton Peach sized one.
Drinkwater plays at Landmark Cinemas in Penticton until Thursday.