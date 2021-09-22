I am too much of a dog person sometimes.
The giveaway comes from my observing a great dog riding in a beautiful car or truck. The vehicle doesn’t catch my eye, it’s the dog.
The dog makes the vehicle. I wonder how many drivers think I am looking at their very hot, expensive ride that they are very proud of and drink in the looks of envy many people give them.
Having a dog in them that just enjoys being out, knows they look great but don’t really care, makes me watch the vehicle passing by every time.
Some dogs seem to be almost too well suited for their cars or trucks. There is something special about a Rottweiler
riding in a muscle car with chrome wheels, custom grill, and a glossy black paint job, and the only growl you hear is the motor.
They belong together. It’s like the human in the truck is the chauffeur and the dog owns it all.
Picture a hound, with ears flopping in the wind, head hanging out the window with his nose attempting to catch every scent in their path, gives me a grin from ear to ear.
His car? Has to be Mustang. But not just any Mustang. An old custom Mustang with bright red paint, racing stripe, white interior and the top down.
That dog owns it.
A German Shepherd in a decked out jeep makes that ride look like it’s priceless. Not just any jeep now, but a jeep made for the rich and famous. You would assume it had a lift kit, roll cage and awesome speakers announcing its arrival to everyone. The Shepherds always sit stoically in their seats, prepared for the adoring looks it will receive.
Nothing makes a muscle car look better than a badass canine in the front seat. And no GTO should be without a pit bull riding shotgun. It would be awesome to see him wearing sunglasses and glaring out the window conveying to all passerbys, “You wish.”
I think my favourite ride though will always be my dog riding with me on the back of my motorcycle. When I pass people I know they are not looking at me. They don’t see my bike that is customized to be my ride forever.
They are not listening to my custom pipes, nor see my ape hanger handlebars or my lights that show me the way. They are looking at my dog. There will not be a word said about my bike, or myself when I am approached by those that have seen me on the road.
But they can tell you every detail about my dog and what she was doing when we rode by.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. Email: cakcanada@gmail.com