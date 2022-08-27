Last week, I explored the theme of the many questions asked of Jesus by the crowds and the many more questions Jesus asked of those that came to him.
He was the master questioner. One of the most well-known stories in the bible starts with a question from a lawyer about how to gain eternal life (Luke 10:25-37). The interaction continues about loving God and loving your neighbour with all your heart, energy and enthusiasm, then the lawyer presses in, who is my neighbour?
Jesus uses this moment to tell the well-known story of the Good Samaritan. Samaritans were among the most despised groups by the elite Jewish religious society.
For Jesus to make the Samaritan main the hero of the story was outrageous, not only that, but to allow two members of the Jewish religious establishment to heartlessly pass by, literally step over the man who was wounded and beaten, choosing to leave him for dead.
The Good Samaritan assisted him, paid his medical bills and ensured his ongoing welfare. A compelling answer to the question, “Who is my neighbour?”
A challenge to be compassionate and kind and set aside prejudices and preconceived ideas about people, to not step over a problem; instead, step in and pay the price.
I remember reading a story about a young pastor trying to help his Sunday school class to understand the story’s meaning. He decided to recreate the bible story by parking his car some distance from the church; he lifted the hood, opened the trunk, and placed two children close by, looking upset; anyone driving by would see a broken down car and a family in need. The other children from the group hid behind a nearby bush with half a dozen bouquets and signs saying: “Thank You For Being a Good Samaritan.” The plan was as cars pulled up to help, they would jump out and lavish thanks. The problem was that everyone drove by, and no one stopped for more than an hour.
The children were bored and restless, the flowers wilted like their hearts, and soon enough, it was time to return to the church.
Then as someone drove past, brakes screeched, the car stopped, and the mother of one of the children sitting by the car jumped out, “Mom!,” he shouted, surprised to see her, at which the whole Sunday school group rushed out of the bushes, lavishing their dozens of flowers, waving their Good Samaritan signs.
The young pastor did not have the heart to tell them that what happened that morning was not what the parable intended to teach. It is not about helping members of one’s own family nor about coming to the aid of others we know.
But this Samaritan does not see a foreigner, a stranger, or an enemy — this Samaritan sees a neighbour. It is such a radical notion that we often lose our grip on its implications.
In this broken-down world, let’s keep our eyes open for those we could stop for.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.