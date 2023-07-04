More than 75 years ago when the Penticton Regional Hospital Gift shop opened their booth to sell knitted items for babies, they probably didn’t imagine fast forwarding to 2022 and signing a pledge to raise $200,000 for the upcoming Oncology Clinic at Penticton Regional Hospital.
June Revell-Quevillon, the gift store manager, along with one of her valued volunteers Linda Laver, together presented their first installment to their pledge to the SOS Medical Foundation as part of the $10-million oncology campaign.
Since it began, the volunteer-run store has donated over $1 million to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation primarily for equipment purchases.
Revell-Quevillon and her volunteers, have many grateful patient stories. Together they enjoy giving back to the hospital because they and their family members have received such good care.