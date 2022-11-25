By Chris Stabler
Penticton Stamp Club
As Alphonso Davies and our “football” team fly our flag in Qatar, I remember fondly England’s win in 1966 – electrifying enough to warrant a British stamp overprinted “England Winners.”
Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are tiny, exotic, rich and worthy of study.
Philatelists disparagingly call these “Sand Dunes,” whose stamp issues are often large, garish and of little “value.” Indeed, a tiny village, Manama, and the port city of Hamriyah have produced stamps. One entity printed over 1,700 issues in 10 years.
Interesting though, it was American Finbar Kenny that signed up these states in a for-profit scheme selling “extras” to collectors (as another American, Nicholas F. Seebeck, had done in Latin America in the 1870s). Kenny came up against fraud charges in a similar escapade in the Cook Islands.
But this would be to underestimate the region’s history and culture.
Follow the Persian Gulf down from Kuwait to Bahrain and Qatar and then on to the Musandam peninsula to find Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah. Around the corner are Oman, the Yemens and the port of Aden (of philatelic importance).
Civilization developed in antiquity with proximity to the Mesopotamian fertile crescent. Inhospitable terrain challenged settlers and invading armies alike. The Persians crossed the Gulf, the Romans exported purple shellfish (for cloth dye) and for a time the Ottomans held sway. From Arabia, the Wahhabis invaded, leaving behind a harsh form of Islam.
The 17th Century Portuguese left a bitter colonial legacy, but when the British arrived, they mostly desired peace and security as protection for the lucrative East India trade. A truce was signed (thus Trucial States) and the region was loosely administered from India and Bushire in Persia. Security for the expat population, peacekeeping in the region and development evolved as time passed.
The landscape dictated life’s rhythms here. Scarce fresh water occasionally flows in wadis but is mostly sourced from underground as it flows down from the towering 2,000-metre Hajar Mountains. Littoral water wells make Qatar and Dubai habitable. Seasonal harvest of dates and pearls along with camel breeding and livestock grazing (on pastures with occasional rain) enforced a nomadic lifestyle and made the tribes “frenemies” – both dependent on and threatened by each other.
The shallow and narrow Strait of Hormuz encouraged piracy (thus the British treaties). The discovery of oil redefined the importance of “borders” that had only loosely been dictated by water sources.
Petroleum Concessions Trucial States began exploration in the 1930s and along with Imperial Airways established the now important airports. Standard Oil/ARAMCO brought the Saudis and the Americans into play, leading to several armed conflicts among and against the region’s factions.
As Britain’s money and support
dwindled, the factions and tribes were forced into a co-operative. Bahrain separated from Iran and with border disputes settled the UAE was formed in 1971, joining the UN and the Arab League. Bahrain, Qatar and Oman opted out. Development there has been astonishing indeed.
The regional population in 1908 was 80,000 and now is 13 million. The first medical facility was a British military pharmacy in 1939, the first hospital a single army doctor institution in 1949. For contrast, Qatar spent $4.7 billion on health care in 2014!
Qatar (population 13 million) is 90% expats that have quickly constructed the seven new stadia for FIFA 2022. Protective legislation is helping. Bribery to FIFA officials is still questioned. Strict Islamic laws have softened but homosexual acts are still a capital offence and flogging is on the books although neither have been used in a long time.
Al Jazeera is the “Voice of the Arab World.” Doha, Qatar’s capital, offers a meeting place between East and West trying to strike a delicate balance. Qatar is the world’s largest buyer of fine art and boasts the fabulous Museum of Islamic Art.
Postage Paid is a regular column submitted by the Penticton Stamp Club.