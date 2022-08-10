We have July under our belts and August is looming ahead promising many days of hot weather.
August days make us think of fun at the beach, waves splashing us, slides to enjoy and boating. Don’t forget the boating. Fast pulls behind the boat on a raft, or water skies, or maybe even go up on that kite ride. My favourite water toy is the jet ski. So why go on and on about how much I love summer? Because in my family I am just about the only one who really likes all of those things.
If my dogs could go on a talk show and pass on how much nobody seems to care about their needs, I think summer would be their biggest complaint. I can imagine how the interview would go.
“Nobody really likes a walk on cement that is way too hot to stand around on and for some reason those dummy hoomans who have shoes on can’t seem to figure out that standing around on that hot stuff is not fun. “
Or better yet!
“Owners like to drag the dog to the hot beach, with hot sand and walk through all of that to go in the water. Yes, the water is fun. but not the hot sand and rocks that are the only way to get to the water.
“And for some stupid reason the hoomans keep throwning the ball or the frisbee across the beach. And of course I go get it because I am expected to. They seem to have no concern how hot it is to chase that thing on the sand.
“And then they go out for a ride in the boat, or now, a popular mode of transportation is the paddle board. We dogs sit out in the hot sun on these things that are skimming across the water. For a cooling break they may throw us in. Of course, all of the hoomans have life jackets on, well at least those that pay attention to the rules. But the dog! Not a thing. Guess because we have more legs they think we can swim better than them. I am not sure, but those dogs that have life jackets on are sure lucky!”
“It’s difficult to eat when you are too hot. And water! I don’t know why I feel so sick when it is hot, but I feel worse when I drink water, so I don't drink. These people have to figure out I don’t like the heat, I am confused about how I feel and maybe they could offer some of their help to take me through it smoothly."
I can offer some suggestions to help your dog out. I am sure if my dogs could write, or understand how to communicate, they would ask for early morning walks.
“It may be too early for a hooman, but please, be considerate. I know that the warmer I get, the more I really hate my walk.”
Food! “Maybe try letting me cool off and rest before offering food and water. Going for my daily exercise, drinking some water, maybe even swimming in the early morning and fetching a ball kind of takes it out of a dog.”
“Let me cool off and rest a bit before offering me my morning meal. Same in the evening. Make the walk a bit later, but make supper a bit earlier so I am not walking on a full tummy in hot temps trying to drink water to cool off but feeling worse because it's just not feeling right.”
There are so many things that we don’t even realize about dogs. If they are having trouble drinking water, try giving them some chipped ice. That's a treat!
For those hot days a dip in the water even in the morning and the evening are enjoyed. You don’t need to do it in the heat of the day. Their pads get dry and cracked when it is hot out.
So a really nice thing to do for a dog at the beginning and the end of the day; rub some Vaseline into their paws. Help them to be smooth, not cracked. It helps in this heat and makes any dog's day go by just a little bit better.
They don’t know how to ask for help, they won’t say no to walking in the heat because they want to be with you. It’s up to us to try to make the Dog Days of August a little bit better for everybody.
—
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. To contact the writer: cakcanada@gmail.com