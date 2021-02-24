The Penticton Art Gallery and Cannery Brewing Co. are pleased to partner in a new public art project called SQUARE.
In January, a call went out to artists interested in participating and nearly 80 applications were received. A jury reviewed the applications and have now completed the artist selection. Eight local artists have been selected to create 4x4-inch mini-murals.
The eight selected artists are: Zac Abney, Benji Andringa, Diane Bennett-Way, Liz Demer, Jolene Mackie, Diana Palmer, Stephanie Perry and Gabrielle Strong.
Once the murals are completed in March, there will be a series of unveilings at Cannery Brewing. In the summer, the murals will be moved outside to Cannery Brewing’s back yard. In the fall, the murals will be auctioned off to the public.
“We are thrilled with the strong and diverse group of artists that have been selected to participate in this project. They all have distinct styles, and we can’t wait to see what they create to display at our brewery,” Cannery co-owner Ian Dyck said.
Paul Crawford, curator at the Penticton Art Gallery said, “Taking inspiration from the ArtsWells Festival’s wildly successful Mini-Mural Project, we are thrilled to bring a similar program to our community.”
The original project began in 2009 by the Wells, B.C. artist Caroline Anders as part of their annual festival. Once completed, the murals would be displayed at the Island Mountain Arts Art Gallery and then auctioned off.
In the subsequent years, the town became an outdoor art gallery with dozens of homes and businesses sporting one or more of the paintings for everyone to enjoy.
“We are so excited about this project, and I hope this is something we can continue in years to come,” Crawford said. “There was an overwhelming number of applications received, so thank you to our great local artists. We would love to fill the town with as many murals as we can.
“Thank you to Cannery Brewing for partnering with us on this. They have always been huge supporters of the gallery, and we can’t wait to see this project come to light.”
Follow along with each artist’s progress through the Penticton Art Gallery and Cannery Brewing social media accounts. Follow #Square2021 on Instagram.
