This weekend is Palm Sunday, when the crowds wanted to proclaim Jesus as the Messiah, King of Israel.
On Saturday, May 6, another King will be crowned; King Charles III will be anointed in Westminster Abbey along with the Queen Consort. He will receive the anointing of oil, hold the orb, then be crowned with the majestic St. Edward’s crown and be blessed within the ceremony by the archbishop of Canterbury.
This ceremony has stayed much the same for 1,000 years. For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey and has almost always been conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury since 1066.
The King will be anointed as the “defender of the faith;” he will be transported by the 1762 gold state coach, which was refurbished at great expense for the Queen’s platinum jubilee, a grand procession will take place and a wonderful concert, all this splendour costing a mere $160 million.
Let me take you to another procession, some 2,000 years ago, quite a simple event, Jesus, a donkey, and crowds waving branches.
Expectations were high the week before the Jewish Passover, which we now call Palm Sunday. The crowd was getting ready to proclaim “Jesus, King of the Jews,” this new powerful King, teacher, healer, and miraculous food provider on distant hillsides.
The One, the Saviour, the Messiah. Jesus. They thought He would place an eviction notice on the power and might of the Rome Empire, no more legions, puppet Kings or oligarchs being manipulated by great puppeteer Caesar.
No more religious collaborators lining their greedy pockets from the income created by the Jewish temple, a cash cow for the religious elite. Jesus would flip some tables very soon. The time had come to drive the invaders out and restore Israel’s former glory.
Expectations were high about Jesus, but they would quickly discover Jesus was here to create a different kingdom, and unlike Alexander the Great on his mighty stallion, Jesus travelled on a humble donkey in peace.
He came to develop a kingdom of love, hope, new life, joy, and profound faith. His crown would be thorns, his throne a wooden cross.
They praised Jesus for what they had seen as they waved their palm branches and sang, “Hosanna, save us now.” They thought they had seen the answer to their expectations, but they had yet to see the true picture of King Jesus. He came to meet our needs, not our expectations.
Jesus meets our deepest needs, the deepest needs of the human heart.
The British people will pay for the 6th of May; Jesus paid the ultimate price, his life.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Baptist Church in Kelowna. Focus on Faith runs in our weekend editions.