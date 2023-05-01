Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51 members recently donated $34,200 to various good causes via the Giving Back to Our Community program.
Most Popular
Articles
- Walmart deal takes down Structurlam
- A delicious hot mess Fridays in Naramata
- B.C. wine standards under review
- Public safety rally Thursday in Penticton
- Procession to honour children lost in crash
- Sparse crowd for anti-crime rally
- Letters to the Editor (12): Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Summerland's worst roads
- Letters to the Editor (13): Friday, April 28, 2023
- A path to a more pedestrian-friendly future
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Community in action
- AMC backs calls to ‘regulate how much alcohol is sold across all First Nations’
- Met Gala 2023 live updates: Look inside the guest list, more
- Ontario education minister wants teachers to accept private mediation
- S&P/TSX composite dips on Monday, U.S. stock markets also slip
- Yellen says US could hit debt ceiling as soon as June 1