Thanks to the efforts of a local business and an army of more than 600 Grade 3 pupils, the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank is 810 kilos richer.
For the 12th year, LocoLanding Adventure Park hosted its Food for Fun activities for children whose classes made non-perishable food donations.
“I am just so proud of the kids for doing this,” said LocoLanding owner Diana Stirling. “It’s important because June is a difficult time for the food bank because donations are not on the top of peoples’ minds like they are at Christmas.
“Also, because they have couple of months in advance to get donations, teachers do a phenomenal job of explaining the need of the community for food bank donations.”
For Stirling, it’s also a chance to give children who might not otherwise, have an opportunity to come to the park and have fun.
Some of the third graders who once took part in previous food raisers have even come back to work at LocoLanding as summer students.
According to Salvation Army officer and pastor Paul Trickett, the requirement for such donations has recently, “gone through the roof.”
He estimated in the past two years there has been a 40 per cent increase in the amount of food provided for those in need.
“My first word about this donation from the kids is joyful,” said Trickett. “To see Grade 3 students partnering with a local company and making it fun, that’s how we’re going to solve this problem. Only together will we solve this problem.
“It just shows that it’s the community helping the community and hopefully these kids later in life will have that heart to help.”
To put it in perspective, the pastor estimated the students’ donations represent about a day-and-a-half’s worth of food the food bank gives out.
On a daily basis, more than 200 “grab-and- go” lunch bags and 15 to 20 full-meal hampers go to those in need.
“So that’s 50,000 pounds (22,679 kilos) of food a month going out the door,” said Trickett. “And it’s not just the food bank, we support upwards of 12 other agencies as well.”
In addition to now having to buy food — where before donations filled the need — the Salvation Army locally has seen an entirely different demographic applying for assistance.
“A year ago, it was a massive input of elderly people and now we’re seeing working families having to make that choice to come to us,” said the pastor. “People talk about the homeless, but less than 20 per cent of the people we help are on the street. It’s not always bad mistakes that cause people to ask for help. It really could be your neighbour.”
While many students get meals at school from September to June, during summer vacation the Salvation Army helps with a children’s meal program of its own.
“We’re trying to transition because we’ve always been kind of that Christmas charity and that has covered us for the year, but that has to change,” said Trickett.
Part of that transition will include a special carnival on June 17 at the Salvation Army church at 2469 South Main Street.
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include family-oriented activities, a barbecue, games and more.
Entry is by non-perishable items.
As well, this year will be the first Christmas in July campaign which runs from July 17-29.
During that time the kettles, complete with imitation snow, will be set up at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre. Cash and food donations will be accepted