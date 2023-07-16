'Where is the suitcase, Dad?' Yes, it is that time of year when we hunt for the right size case, not too big, as he doesn't want to be that kid, then onto stuffing a sleeping bag and pillow into a black garbage bag.
My youngest child, standing in the middle of the lounge, wearing Birkenstock sandals and boldly displaying his colourful socks, surveys the piles of clothes randomly placed yet strategically placed across the floor. My first thought was that sandals and socks were once considered the worst combination, uncool, and worthy of mocking. His Yankee baseball hat and a vibrant tee shirt add to the feeling that he is preparing to go to camp for two weeks. He is on a mission.
Thousands of British Columbian children and teenagers will head off for their adventure at camp; in the Okanagan. I can easily think of half a dozen bible camps, some of them well-known, like Green Bay Bible Camp in Kelowna, Gardom Lake to the north, Maple Springs in Peachland and many more. He was going to his camp, the Ark, this time as a Junior leader, having not missed camp for a decade or more.
Camps are a critical part of the health and vitality of the Canadian church and should be championed and supported by every church in the valley and beyond. Why is this? It is no secret that the European church has struggled to keep young people engaged, and church attendance continues to decline. North America has a massive network of camps, and Europe does not; camps are a gift to Canada camps a gift that other countries do not have.
Camps are critical to the Canadian church for many reasons. Spiritual growth occurs; camps focus on fostering a deeper understanding of faith and spirituality. They provide an environment where young individuals can explore their beliefs, understand faith, learn about the Bible, worship, and strengthen their relationship with God. Then, without realizing it, character development occurs, and camps emphasize values such as compassion, kindness, honesty, and forgiveness.
Through activities and teachings, campers are encouraged to develop positive character traits. Then there is community and friendship, providing an opportunity for children and teens to form friendships and build a sense of belonging. It is a place where campers can connect, leading to lifelong friendships. Emotional well-being should not be forgotten. It offers a break from everyday life's pressures and allows children and teens to relax, have fun, recharge emotionally and put their phones away.
Through self-discovery through various challenges, leadership opportunities, and group activities, important life skills such as teamwork, problem-solving, communication, and decision-making, growth occurs. There are many reasons we should support our camps. Camps forge future leadership both for the church and the nation.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.