Do you love to sing or play music?
Penticton Tune-Agers are a community choir and orchestra, led by new director Kelsey Zachary, and they enjoy sharing their love of music with others.
Anyone wishing to join the orchestra, contact Kelsey at: kelsey@pentictonacademyofmusic.ca; for choir, contact Sarah at: 778-622-0762.
Choir rehearsals are 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday mornings, at Penticton United Church, 696 Main St., starting Sept. 12.
The orchestra rehearses 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday mornings at Oasis United Church, 2964 Skaha Lake Rd., starting Sept. 7.