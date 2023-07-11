I watch people as much as I watch dogs. When I lived in Las Vegas, I enjoyed sitting on the ledge of the outdoor fountains at the Bellagio watching tourists and entertainers alike.
On one of my adventures, they were filming a movie that had a bunch of Elvis tribute artists. It was a blast watching them do their photo shoot. And, for me, there were so many Elvises it didn’t matter where I looked, I smiled at what I saw. But for some reason, even though I love Elvis, I watch dogs and their behaviour much more often.
Dogs have always been a part of people’s lives. In the past, I don’t think a lot of owners realized their working dog was also an emotional support dog. For a rancher or farmer, a dog is an important part of their working day and definitely a serious addition to their personal lives.
When vacation time comes around, owners really can’t imagine leaving their dog home all alone, and boarding kennels are not for a family member to be dumped at. Travelling with the entire family for most of us is the only option. You can always spot a family on vacation by the way they walk together and what they watch. Even a tourist dog is looking everywhere, enjoying the change of scenery and experiencing it all with their owner.
An important thing for travelling with your dog is to let the dog know it is safe and secure, even though their surroundings have changed. They need to know who is in charge and that things are going to be fine.
Although they are a curious animal, dogs like to look at but are not necessarily interested in getting involved with dogs they have never met. They may play with other dogs, but if you watch, it is a play of control and making it clear the person over there belongs to them, and not anyone else.
As an idea, don’t pet and hug other dogs and bond with them. Keep the love and hugs to your dog and let them know there are no worries about loyalty, stability and companionship.
Bring a familiar blanket with you for the dog to sleep on so they feel more at home wherever they are sleeping. Keep their food and treats the same when travelling. Change makes them nervous and cautious. Consistency shows stability. It also helps our vacation to be free of upset stomach accidents.
As for having your dog with you all of the time, Penticton is a pretty nice city for dogs. Yes, there are places that are strict and really don’t want your dog unless they are forced to. But there are so many places that are dog friendly and as long as your dog is obedient and keeps to itself while in the place of business, they are welcome.
For the places that say “no” to dogs, just check around to see who will give you and your dog a chance so you can show them what a great team you are.
When a dog begins to cower, I look at the owner and see if they are having trouble themselves. Sometimes people are nervous when they travel and that encourages the dog to be nervous. A dog needs a brave and confident leader so they enjoy the trip.
Be that person. Be the one who enjoys the trip and is only curious about new things to see.
It’s all about fun.
Let the dog know you’ve got their back so all of you can have a vacation to remember.
—
Columnist Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. To contact the writer: cakcanada@gmail.com