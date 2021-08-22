OVERVIEW: The full moon increases emotion globally as there is a ray of hope. Those most affected need to pitch in and help in whatever capacity they can. There are no magic wands. Prayer works to unite or comfort. Put the right people in charge of a stable financial plan as this will matter. Keep certain info between a select few until everything is secured. Announcements can be a red herring or lost leader. Confirm facts and funding as things progress; works and promises are not enough now. Settle outstanding matters in order to move forward. Leadership issues reach a selection stage. Make sure all opinions and track records are considered.
ARIES: Meet behind closed doors to work out a game plan. Discuss the pecking order line up.
TAURUS: You rise to the top or assume a more responsible position. This is easy for you to do.
GEMINI: Others see you in a different light. You are able to change narrative to suit situation.
CANCER: Consult with others near or far. Surprise information needs some further scrutiny.
LEO: Your instincts are sharp right now and you see the value that others can’t. Explain this.
VIRGO: You need a break and can have one as long as you don’t go too far outside limits.
LIBRA: Avoid prying eyes until a plan comes together. They don’t need to know the details.
SCORPIO: Others may be surprised to hear what your perspective turns out to be. Explain.
SAGITTARIUS: You become more recognized or public. Others are interested in your info.
CAPRICORN: Your ability to charm opens doors or gives you an advantage. Accept praise.
AQUARIUS: Show strength to those around you who may need this. Be generous. Smile.
PISCES: Increase level of personal comfort and privacy. You can include select company.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer.