Walking in the heat can be a challenge for any family. Kids usually deserve the most concern because they don’t understand what heat exhaustion is. We can all become dehydrated easily.
Sometimes a warm breeze makes things worse than better and causes us to sweat more and lose more hydration without realizing it. We need to be as concerned for our dogs as we are for the rest of the family.
A dog that is covered with hair doesn’t know to tell you that the heat is making things a little tougher on them. If they were on their own they would simply lie in the shade until it cooled off.
But in the long run, a dog will keep running, playing and doing what you ask of them no matter how dehydrated or hot they feel. So the decisions are up to the owner to take charge and take care of your dog.
Start simple by going on a shorter walk or a play by the lake where they can cool off and drink water whenever they need. I tend to take care of us both and go for the protection of trees for our outings.
But take things further and think about it for the safety of the dog and their bodies versus the dilemma of combating the heat. Taking off all of their hair may not be the right decision. It may cause more heat stroke problems than anyone knows how to deal with.
Dogs that shed need that undercoat brushed out very well, not just half way groomed when days get hot. Those great non allergenic dogs still need to have some curls and weaves between them and the blistering heat. Not a shave down to make things cooler.
A shave down gives them less protection between their skin and the blistering sun. When we walk in the heat we need stuff between us and our skin. For a dog that fluff makes things safer from the heat, not hotter. Cutting off everything to a close shave makes that blistering sun difficult to be out in.
And now here comes the reason for being called the Shady Ladies. We have found a place to walk the dogs that includes beautiful shade, green grass and a welcome break from the heat even on a hot summer day. And to top it all off there is a splash of water nearby. All the dogs really need to help them feel better is a wet tummy and water to drink. There are so many places along our walk that can fulfill that need. It will never be difficult to find a bit of water for drinking and dipping.
The dog beach in Penticton at Okanagan Lake Park is an oxymoron for dogs. Here is a place that has water to play in but also offers hot rocks and sand laced with pieces of glass as an obstacle to reach the water.
I have found that the beach is only usable in the early morning and later evening after I have checked for paw cutting obstacles that have been washed down by the creek.
So my walks remain a leisurely stroll to my safety spot. A cool location, or should I say as cool as a walk can be on a hot day, to give us an outing for the dog to enjoy and relax. We often walk along the water’s edge and look for special little spots that let the dog walk in, cool their bellies and jump out to continue on exploring the area and sniffing everything in their path. The hotter things get, I may shorten the walk or maybe even go at a time that includes less direct sun and more grass.
Dogs will never say no to an owner even if they are overheated in order to protect themselves. They will follow you anywhere, anytime and try their best to never give up. It is our job to keep things easy and safe and know when it’s time to slow down, or cool off.
Maybe the best idea is to just lie down with a good toy and watch the clouds. Enjoy those lazy dog days of August.
