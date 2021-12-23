Royal Canadian Air Force Association 980 Wing, which folded in 2020 after 30 years due to declining membership, donated its remaining funds to the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 259 Panther Squadron.
Presenting $15,174 to the cadets are, from left, 980 founding member and former national director Des Dessario, past-president Ronald Bannister and president Verna Bannister.
Accepting are chairman of the cadets sponsoring committee Tom Iannella and community officer Catharina Goossen. The cadets meet Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Anyone interested is welcome to drop by.
Not pictured is founding president Jim Owens.