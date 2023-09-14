I have a puppy that is being trained. I find it amazing that people will respect not to pet or feed my dog because it is a service dog in training.
But what about the other puppies?
I would never allow people to pet my dogs when out on a walk even if they are not a future service dog. It is a dog in training and the training for a pup is very important for all of the bad habits we try to break them of later on.
It seems the dog who gets pet by everybody learns to constantly drag the owner towards people looking for a pet. And for those who let everybody give them a cookie or a treat because they are such a nice dog, they end up having a dog looking for treats and cookies from everybody and unfortunately; anybody.
I never let people feed my dog cookies, especially those I do not know or feel nervous of. I am only teaching my dog to look for food and it doesn’t matter who it is or what they are being fed, the dog will swallow anything. For my good friends, I let them give my dog a cookie when they are at their homes and we are visiting, but not when we are out and about.
I do understand, it’s fun to pet a puppy. And when they are getting a pet they wiggle and squirm and nip at your fingers while you laugh and give them a pet. But for the dog they are not really learning anything but nipping and wiggling and in return they get a pet. So the result of this is; I don’t let people just pet my dog.
Now the ironic thing is I love teaching kids and my pups how to be pet and love. So when a child asks if they can pet my dog I tell them that if they can do it the way I ask them to I would love to have them pet the pup.
And what is that pet restriction?
The puppy has to sit and be polite and they will get a pet from the smiling wonderful child standing in front of them. It’s amazing how quickly a pup learns how to do it right because they want to be pet and be recognized by those wonderful small creatures that run around and always seem to be giggling and smiling.
Long walks are not necessarily the answer to making a dog work well. Short walks that have things of interest and learning really produce results. Pups want to learn and love getting a cookie from you for learning. No, not a bribe. Bribing doesn’t seem to work with people or dogs.
I can still remember working with kids and sports coaching. It’s work to get to the level you want to be. But! Along the way there are rewards that confirm you are on the road to success. I don’t bribe my pup, but reward.
Like that lovely child leaning to pet a pup. The child learns how to approach a dog right, and in return the pup learns that by sitting and being polite, a fantastic little person comes up and lavishes you with affection. A reward for both of them.
So when I give them a treat, or maybe a well received pet or hug, it’s for a job well done. It’s not conning them into watching, waiting or looking at me, but a paycheque for accomplishing a good walk, a great sit or a well loved nudge of the nose to tell me I’m special to them.
But for me it all begins with a puppy pet, affection and learning that a job well done deserves a cookie. Not just a cookie from a stranger because they want to, or a cookie to distract them from looking at something else, but a cookie for being my well mannered dog joining me on a beautiful walk around my city.
The adventures we have are fun, the people are relaxed and for all of us, we look forward to tomorrow.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. To contact the writer email: cakcanada@gmail.com