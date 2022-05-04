In a funny sort of way, the war on comedy has been beneficial for stand-up comics.
“You have to be funnier now,” said comic Alex Mackenzie with a chuckle. “Before you could throw out sexist and racial stereotypes… now you have to be more clever in joke writing. It forces you to up your game.”
Mackenzie is one of four comics on the bill for a comedy night, Friday at the Cleland Theatre. He will share the stage with Chris Griffin (no, not the kid from “Family Guy”), Efthimios Nasiopoulos (who seems intrigued knowing Penticton’s mayor is also Greek) and emcee Sophia Johnson.
Half of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary.
Comedians are in the news these days with cancel culture.
“Some people want to stop comedians because they can’t stop the real problems that we face in society. So let’s go after the guys who are telling the jokes,” Mackenzie said in a phone interview.
He, like most stand-up comics, believes laughter is needed during challenging times.
“With the dumpster fire I call the internet, if you go online it seems like the whole world is burning and we’re all falling apart. I’ve had people come to one of my live shows, first time they’ve ever seen live comedy and say afterward, ‘Thank you, this is what we need,’ and it restores my faith in humanity.”
Mackenzie hails from Prince George. After seven years of post-secondary education, he worked as an engineer for a pulp-and-paper mill.
Always a funny kid growing up, in 2015, he did his first podcast which soon led to an open mic at a local pub. He discovered he was good and soon decided to give up a six-figure job and sold everything he owned to try making a living as a comedian.
He now lives in an RV fulltime and travels the country with his chocolate Lab, Finley.
“He’s a highly-motivated, self-starter,” he says of his dog. “He keeps me going. When you’re doubting your decisions and you’re in a parking lot in Flin Flon, Man., starring at the ceiling, thousands of miles from the people you love, your dog doesn’t care about any of this. You just have to find an empty field and throw him a tennis ball.”
Finley is often worked into his owner’s material.
Mackenzie said comedy is the toughest thing he’s ever done because it requires writing new material daily and keeping up with world issues.
He’s grateful for everything that’s come his way and claims to be one of only 100 people in Canada working full time as a professional comedian.
Participating in the Hunger for Laughs tour with other talented performers was the highlight of his career thus far.
As for the names of his personal favourite comedians, he said “it changes all the time,” but two consistents are Bill Burr and the late Norm Macdonald.
Tickets for Friday night’s show are $40 and available online from Eventbrite.ca or eclproductions.com. The show is open to all ages, but there will be some adult material in the monologues.