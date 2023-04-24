B.C. health minister Adrian Dix announced yesterday the installation of a new 3T magnetic resonance imaging machines and the replacement of an existing machine at Kelowna General Hospital .
The two new machines will give people in Kelowna and area increased access to quicker and higher-quality MRI images, said Dix in a release.
“The addition of the new MRI and replacement of the existing MRI at Kelowna General Hospital means shorter wait times and better treatment plans for people in Kelowna and surrounding communities,” Dix said.
MRI scans done at KGH should rise from about 7,000 to 15,000 per year.
Scans will be quicker, meaning shorter turnaround between patients, as well as higher-quality images.
Right now the non-urgent wait time for an MRI at the hospital is 125 days and the goal is to get that down to 60 days, Dix said in a Zoom call.
The new state-of-the-art units have the ability to diagnose complex conditions, such as neurological disease, certain heart diseases and prostate cancer.
The new machines and construction of the new suite at KHG where they’ll operate will cost $30.7 million.
The KGH Foundation is contributing $5 million, the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District $10.3 million and the B.C. government $15.4 million.
“We are grateful that the ministry has approved enhanced MRI capacity at Kelowna General Hospital,” said Allison Young, CEO at the KGH Foundation. “It is important to provide advanced diagnostics closer to home for those in need in our communities.”
MRI machines are also used to diagnose various medical conditions such as abnormalities of the brain, as well as tumours, cysts and soft-tissue injuries in other parts of the body.
The detailed imaging MRIs provide can help facilitate early diagnosis and treatment of these medical conditions.
Construction of the new suite for the machines will be complete in February 2025 and they’ll be installed and operational by October 2025.
The government has added 17 net new MRI machines around the province since 2017. In 2021-22, more than 296,00 MRI exams were performed in B.C.
