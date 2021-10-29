The magic of imagination turned an empty room into a mythical world of lush landscapes and untamed creatures for a group of aspiring young actors this week.
Wednesday was the first in a series of weekly acting classes through the Okanagan School of the Arts for kids ages three to five.
The instructor guiding the young thespians is accomplished actress, experienced director and storyteller Renee Iaci.
Having worked with Arts Umbrella in the Lower Mainland for over 25 years she has long provided instruction to people of all ages who are interested in theatre.
“I’m taking a leave of absence (from Arts Umbrella) and I miss it and I’d love to create something here. This is my new community and I wanted to do some classes. It’s something I’m very passionate about,” said Iaci, who is also one of the founding members and co-artistic director of a theatre production company.
“Just connecting with these kids, especially at that age, they are just the best improvisers ever.
“These kids are there with you. They are so good at living in the moment – something we can learn from them, for sure.”
The classes, which run until mid-December, are being held at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
Iaci is very much larger than life and she has that unique ability to maintain the students’ attention span for over an hour – which translates to much longer in kid time.
For her, that means hopping on all fours like a frog, lying on the floor using her arms as the gaping jaws of an alligator, and doing whatever else it takes to create the all-important interaction.
“In terms of engaging kids in theatre, if we start with the young ones we’re creating theatre goers and kids who appreciate the arts,” said Iaci. “It teaches life skills, socialization and it all begins in theatre at three and it’s just a fantastic, fun time.”
During this week’s class, she told students the story of The Big Wide Mouth Toad Frog, which they later acted out. The imaginary dark cave where the story was set was made from cloth-covered folding tables, while a rickety bridge was composed of simple carpet squares.
Other imagination exercises included making a pot of purple stew and the students pretending to be toys that came alive when the store owner left the room.
The latter scene resulted in shrieks of delight and then all too soon the class was over and the young actors took their customary curtain call to the applause of their instructor.
There may still be spots available for parents who would like to register their child for the last seven workshops. For more information, visit www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses.