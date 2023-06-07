When the idea of cooking is too hot to handle, I turn to grazing, with little dishes and bites to satisfy hunger pangs. Charcuterie and cheese, a platter of crisp, raw vegetables served with hummus, something delicious and easy on the grill — even a bag of potato chips can hit the spot. The cuisines of the Mediterranean always satisfy. Fresh ingredients and simple executions are key. Lately I’ve been getting my graze on with Spanish-inspired tapas. They’re helping me through as I await the impending opening of the 20-seat Chulo Tapas & Bar on Estabrook in downtown Penticton.
It’s easy to get in the tapas zone. Just a few simple ingredients can provide an armada of flavour: good quality fruity olive oil, sherry vinegar, a selection of roasted nuts, olives and Spanish cheese, crackers and good bread.
Manchego, an aged Spanish sheep’s milk cheese, for example, is readily available. La Cucina has both six and 12-month aged versions, along with a truffle variety, and Petit Basque, another sheep’s milk cheese with an earthy, nutty flavour and sweet caramel notes. A classic pairing with these Spanish cheeses is membrillo, a thick preserve made from quince fruit. I recently found a local jelly version at Cannery Brewing, made on-site, with a lighter texture than the paste, but equally as lovely!
La Cucina is also my go-to for Jamon Serrano, the Spanish version of proscuitto, cured longer than its Italian counterpart, with a deeper red colour and more intense flavour. Thin slices served on a platter, wrapped around asparagus or melon, or draped over slices of baguette with a roasted red pepper aioli — nothing could be easier. And most delis carry Spanish chorizo from Freybe. It’s the closest I’ve had to the real thing.
Another simple Spanish tapa is pan con tomate. Lightly toasted slices of baguette are rubbed with a ripe tomato and seasoned with olive oil and salt. Even though our tomato season is a few months off, the BC Hot House varieties in the marketplace are quite flavorful right now. (Remember that tomatoes ripen faster if left out of the refrigerator.)
The Spanish nut of choice is the Marcona. These round, plump almonds with a texture closer to macadamia nuts, are sold roasted and salted and can be found at La Cucina and Global Grocers. Once you try them, you’ll be hooked!
Global Grocers also has paella kits and bomba rice, a short grain variety from Valencia that absorbs three times its volume (hence it's Spanish name, meaning bomb), making a huge difference in flavour if you’re up for making paella. They also carry the El Valle brand of Spanish potato chips in flavours such as olive oil, jamon iberico, and black truffle.
If you’re on grilling duty, conjuring up Spanish flavours is easy with the addition of smoked paprika. It adds a smoky, earthy fruitiness to any dish, and is particularly wonderful with prawns, chicken, pork — even chickpeas and potato dishes — or added to aioli.
Another delicious, classic Spanish summer tapa/side dish is seared padron peppers. These small green peppers make the perfect snack seared with olive oil and served with a flourish of Maldon sea salt flakes. A popular substitute are shishito peppers, and you’ll see them when in season at the Penticton Farmers’ Market.
Both peppers grow easily in our climate. While generally mild in flavour, there is often one in the bunch that packs a wallop of heat. Be forewarned. And remember: ground zero for chilie heat is concentrated in the seeds closest to the stem.
While you wait for Chulo Tapas & Bar to open, a wonderful wine and tapas outing is on offer at Terravista Vineyards on the Naramata Bench. Owners Dallas and Eric Thor, avid culinary adventurers, have introduced their first-ever food experience at the winery with a curated and exclusive selection of authentic Spanish snacks. The picnic, enjoyed on the crush pad — perfect for two to four people — has everything you need: boquerones, delicious white anchovies marinated in fruity olive oil, roasted marcona almonds, anchovy-stuffed olives, olive oil crackers, conservas and award-winning Antonio Romero’s Manchego-flavoured potato chips.
Enjoy the escape to Spain with Fandango, the winery’s Spanish varietal blend of Verdejo and Albarino. Get your olé on, Thursday to Sunday, by booking a tasting with picnic through their website, terravistavineyards.com — or just swing by to grab snacks to go and create your own Spanish culinary adventure.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.