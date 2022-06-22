Summerland Healthcare Auxiliary supported the renovation project at Canadian Mental Health South Okanagan-Similkameen with a $12,000 donation towards appliances for the new kitchen. Presenting the cheque is Dan Virgint, right to CMHA-SOS branch board chair Colleen Caron and executive director Leah Schulting.
