Mental health

Presenting the cheque is Dan Virgint, right to CMHA-SOS branch board chair Colleen Caron and executive director Leah Schulting.

Summerland Healthcare Auxiliary supported the renovation project at Canadian Mental Health South Okanagan-Similkameen with a $12,000 donation towards appliances for the new kitchen. Presenting the cheque is Dan Virgint, right to CMHA-SOS branch board chair Colleen Caron and executive director Leah Schulting.