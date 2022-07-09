We live in a changing and shifting world; it feels like the global tectonic plates are moving with wars, pandemics, and political turmoil, fueled by a never-ending stream of news and notifications invading our world.
It is all very exhausting, and for many people, their anxiety levels are hitting the red zone, and steam is pouring out of the escape valve.
It is interesting how worry seems to hunt in packs, like a pack of howling coyotes creeping around the perimeter of our lives. We don’t just worry about one thing; half a dozen other things swirl around our minds: money, children, job security, cost of living, the list goes on as the inner hamster wheel keeps turning.
If we are not careful, we can spend our lives anticipating things that may never happen, statistics say 95% of things we worry about never happen.
It is incredible how a tiny worry can cast a very long shadow, so rather than dragging ourselves into the exaggerated shadows of worry, we should encourage ourselves to be in the sunlight.
As Alain de Bottom wrote: “though it may feel otherwise, enjoying life is no more dangerous than apprehending it with continuous anxiety and gloom.”
How do we step out of the gloom into the sunlight and enjoy life?
On both a global and personal level, I remind myself that God has a plan and a purpose, as the writer of Isaiah reminds us.
“I have a plan for the whole earth, a hand of judgement upon all the nations. The Lord of Heaven’s Armies has spoken — who can change his plans? When his hand is raised, who can stop him?”
Secondly, we can often let the same worry make us unhappy for years when we could choose to give it to God, so “give it to God.” Prayer is a fantastic gift for us; I’ve encouraged people to keep a prayer journal, write out all their prayer needs, and cross them off as God answers.
It is incredible how much God answers us, but often we miss the blessings. This process builds our faith and helps us stay in the sunshine. The most important decision you make is to pray, closely followed by choosing to be thankful.
Finally, we must be willing to change how we think and learn a new way to think; before you can learn a new way to be, it is all about changing the firing neurons.
The Apostle Paul put it this way: don’t copy the behaviour and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think.
Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect (Romans 12:2).
Enjoy the sun and may its light remind you of this truth.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna. This column appears in our weekend editions.