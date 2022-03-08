Two retired teachers have teamed up to bring Billy Goat Fred to life.
“Billy Goat Fred,” a new children’s book, has actually been in the works for more than four decades, its author David Snyder said in an interview.
“Billy Goat Fred is based on stories I told my boys 40 years ago,” said Snyder, a retired English teacher. “We moved into a ranch in the late ‘80s and I would tell my boys bedtime stories and Billy Goat Fred was one of them.
“Because we were living on a ranch, I told mostly animal stories that were spontaneous. After I retired (from teaching), I found a couple of these episodes that were written down and I sort of expanded on it.”
The stories were finished nearly 10 years ago. The challenge for Snyder was finding an illustrator.
After multiple rejections, Snyder teamed up with another retired Pen-Hi teacher, Russell Stasiuk. The former art teacher and professional artist is perhaps best known for creating a spectacular mural in the children’s wing of Penticton Regional Hospital.
When he agreed to sign on to the project, Stasiuk first read Snyder’s stories, discussed his vision and then got to work.
“The book starts off at a simpler (reading) level and advances into more complex reading, so I did my drawings that way too,” Stasiuk said.
“So, the first drawings are very sort of colouring book (type) and then when you get to the end, I was using (more advanced) composition techniques.”
Stasiuk was on a hiatus from drawing because he was unable to sit for extended periods of time due to a back injury. He now draws standing up at his kitchen counter.
The drawings which appear on the pages of “Billy Goat Fred” are magical.
Snyder previously penned six other books, all non-fiction, which include three on local military history, two about education and another on growing up in Northern Manitoba.
He has also released three books of his poetry.
Like all Snyder books, “Billy Goat Fred” has a unique Canadiana theme with several subtle references peppered throughout the pages.
Snyder so much enjoyed the experience of writing a kid’s book, he is presently working on a similar project.
“Billy Goat Fred” sells exclusively at The Dragon’s Den at 12 Front Street and The Book Shop at 242 Main Street in Penticton.
BOOK REVIEW
BY TINA NEYOM
BILLY GOAT FRED: UNIQUELY CANADIAN
Like fishermen who’ve cast their net, author DBJ Snyder and illustrator Russell Stasiuk waste no time drawing us in. It begins on the front cover, where our eyes take note of a few of the engaging personalities we’ll be encountering within.
... the story pages have illustrations that invite you to pull out your crayons (if you’re young), or colour pencils, to which you may add your personal touch.
As a year of seasons unfolds in the lives of Billy Goat Fred and his family of friends on a Manitoba farm, you share in their adventures, friendships old and new, and happy/silly songs (that oftentimes rhyme) tickling the memories of more ‘seasoned’ readers, while delighting the ears of the younger listeners.
Plenty of wit is to be found in the dialogue and storytelling, making it easy for you to happily ‘read it again, please’...providing a pleasant bedtime ritual for children and grandchildren to store up as happy memories.
The author shares a wealth of information about Canadian prairie farm life (specifically Manitoba and Saskatchewan) and wilderness life, making those in the know nod their heads, and those to whom it is new information-- well they learn a thing or two.
Subtle references to historical figures (Ie: Canada's 13th) are sprinkled throughout...