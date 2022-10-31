Elks in action

This photo was taken at the Penticton Elks Lodge on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Penticton Elks Lodge donated $5,000 to the Starfish Foundation, Saturday during its combined Oktoberfest/Halloween celebration. Lori Kidd and Joan Chernesky of the Elks presented the giant cheque to Tracy Van Raes, far right, on behalf of Starfish.