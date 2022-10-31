Penticton Elks Lodge donated $5,000 to the Starfish Foundation, Saturday during its combined Oktoberfest/Halloween celebration. Lori Kidd and Joan Chernesky of the Elks presented the giant cheque to Tracy Van Raes, far right, on behalf of Starfish.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mystery thickens as police release victims’ names
- City eying downtown property owner’s trees
- Troubled woman finds redemption in court
- Campaign bitterness persists in Osoyoos
- His life was saved, now he wants to help save others
- Halloween events guide 2022
- S. Okanagan becoming more colourful, less religous
- OPINION: If they have to close, why not Sundays?
- Giving voice to victims of property crime
- Solar company switching on Naramata seniors’ complex
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Einarson crew trips New Zealand, Gushue beat by U.S. at Pan Continental Championship
- Santa Claus isn't coming to town, Vancouver parade cancelled for third year
- Streetside pantry boxes spring up in Goderich to address local hunger
- Randolph E. Schmid, AP science writer with light touch, dies
- Witness tells B.C. mayor's mischief trial she called him evil, said he had scaly face
- World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday