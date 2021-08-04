Everyone loves pizza. From doughy wonders and stuffed crusts to artisanal exactitude, we can’t seem to get enough of it. And yet, just when you think it can’t get any better, along comes chef Daniel Johansson and his mobile ‘za kitchen, woodwood pizzeria.
Johansson hung out his shingle last May, after working in a myriad of restaurant kitchens over the years; from casual spots to fine dining — most notably Miradoro at Tinhorn Creek Winery — and everything in between. Once he moved to Okanagan Falls, settled down and started a family, the urge to create something for him and their future took hold, and the pizzeria was born.
A heavy metal custom-built trailer holds his shiny new kitchen complete with a made-from-scratch concrete pizza oven that cranks out pies within five minutes, thanks to the 900-degree heat. The oven is fueled by a variety of fruit woods sourced from surrounding orchards, adding to a sense of place.
The menu came together instinctively through his chef’s training and need for quality ingredients. That means organic vine-ripened tomatoes, 600-day aged Grana Padano, fresh mozzarella and ricotta from Tanto Latte in Salmon Arm, fragrant fresh basil and “seriously good olive oil.”
His connection to the restaurant industry has held him in good stead, partnering with colleague and OK Falls neighbour, chef Derek Uhlemann of Oliver Eats for the cured meats and organic tomatoes, and Chris Royal, another pizza maestro at Tratto, for Tanto Latte cheeses.
Another important factor is the dough, made with a blend of soft 00 flour along with organic Canadian whole grain flour, Okanagan water and West Coast sea salt. Each batch — enough to make 50 pies at least — is left to rest for three days, and another two to ferment before being rolled out for pies. That extra rest time and the whole grain addition produces a dough with depth of flavour, extra strength and a lovely chew.
In short, the 11-inch pies hold up, especially when eating out of hand from a food truck. It’s rather genius.
Four signature pies are on offer, a simple distillation of what works and what tastes great: the classic Margherita of tomato, fresh basil and mozzarella, that showcases simplicity at its best; soppressata for carnivores with sharp provolone, oregano and basil; pizza bianca — a.k.a. no tomatoes — with roasted garlic, lemon ricotta, fresh mozzarella, red onion, basil, cracked pepper and lemon oil; and the spicy fourth pie with pickled chilies peppers, soppressata and house sauce.
There is also a weekly special pizza disc. I ordered one of the weeklies, an upgraded Margherita with the addition of capers, sliced garlic, fresh mozza, Grana Padano, oregano and lemon oil, and a soppressata — shared with my husband. Both were packed with flavour, a testament to the thoughtful process and ingredients that Johansson puts into every pie.
The mobile pizzeria has regular South Okanagan winery stops throughout the week and a couple of days at Kenyon Park in OK Falls, along with a few surprise stops. (The schedule can be seen on his website, woodwoodpizzeria.com). It’s at the OK Falls park that Johansson loves setting up the most. Just as he wanted to build a business for his family — with an eye on a future bricks and mortar location — he wanted to give something back to the community he loves living in.
Something delicious. One pie at a time.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, local writer, cook and traveller, goes in search of the delectable.