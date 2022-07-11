Good Deeds

Agur Lake Camp’s Charity Golf Day supports B.C.’s only barrier-free wilderness campground. Sponsors, volunteers and golfers raised $7,500 in this year’s fundraiser. Then the winner of the $10,000 hole-in-one that day, Len Filek, matched that amount bringing the total raised to $15,000. From left, Greg Raitt, Peters Bros. Construction; Toni Clark, Agur Lake Camp; donor Len Filek; Gerry Turchak, Brutus Truck Bodies; Josh McKay, Summerland Credit Union; and Jesse Ritchie, Shaughnessy's Cove. Missing is Randy Stolz from Duffer's Den and Giants Head Brewing.