Agur Lake Camp’s Charity Golf Day supports B.C.’s only barrier-free wilderness campground. Sponsors, volunteers and golfers raised $7,500 in this year’s fundraiser. Then the winner of the $10,000 hole-in-one that day, Len Filek, matched that amount bringing the total raised to $15,000. From left, Greg Raitt, Peters Bros. Construction; Toni Clark, Agur Lake Camp; donor Len Filek; Gerry Turchak, Brutus Truck Bodies; Josh McKay, Summerland Credit Union; and Jesse Ritchie, Shaughnessy's Cove. Missing is Randy Stolz from Duffer's Den and Giants Head Brewing.
Most Popular
Articles
- PIB warning public to stay off the KVR Trail
- 16 evacuated after flash flood soaks Penticton
- RCMP seeking public assists in locating suspect considered armed and dangerous
- City scrambles as rain triggers some localized flooding
- Suspect in custody
- Granfondo tweaks course, name ahead of event’s return
- A coast-to-coast inconvenience
- Demolition permit issued for remains of heritage home
- Public getting its say on apartment projects
- Snowbirds visiting Kelowna this weekend
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Small businesses fear Rogers won't fully compensate them for thousands in losses
- Fonoti, Amukamara among Nebraska Football HOF inductees
- Perth mayor says health-care system 'unraveling' as ER remains closed
- Struggling Latino students should be priority, leaders say
- Trial set in 2023 for men accused of conspiracy to murder at Alberta border blockade
- Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack