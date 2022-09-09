Fall will soon be upon us so let’s take a look at what the upcoming season has to offer gamers.
October starts out the season with Overwatch 2 launching on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X,S, and Nintendo Switch systems on Oct. 4.
Nier: Automata is coming to Switch consoles on Oct. 6 after being on the other consoles.
No Man’s Sky is coming to the Switch on Oct. 7 after being on other consoles for a number of years. It will be interesting to see how the system handles the taxing title and if frame rates hold up.
No More Heroes 3: Players have been waiting for years for the next game from Suda 51 to hit other systems. With all the humour, bizarre gameplay, and action from previous games, gamers can’t wait for the new game to hit the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, S, and PC on Oct. 11.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers: The latest Dragon Ball fighting title will hit PS5, PS4, Series X, S, Xbox One, Switch and PC on Oct. 14.
A Plague Tale: Requiem: The sequel to the fantastic story will hit PS5, Xbox Series, X, S, Switch and PC on Oct. 18. From the footage shown it will take the adventure to new heights with more action, stealth and the engrossing story.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed: The latest Ghostbusters game will have players battling in a multiplayer setting. Four players will battle another player taking control of a ghost. The ghost will be able to slime, teleport, and possess objects. It will be interesting to see how the new formula works for the Ghostbusters universe. It did work for the Evil Dead and Friday The 13th games. The new Ghostbusters game will arrive on Oct. 18 on PS5, PS4, Series X, S, Xbox One and PC.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: The sequel to the surprise hit Mario + Rabbids will offer all the tactical elements with more Mario that people love. It’s coming to the Switch Oct. 20.
New Tales From The Borderlands: The next TellTale adventure set in the Borderlands universe releases PS5, PS4, Series X, S, Xbox One, Switch and PC Oct. 21.
Scorn: The long awaited horror title hits Series X, S and PC
Oct. 21.
Persona 5 Royal: After many years of waiting Xbox and PC players get to experience the beloved RPG on Oct. 21.
Gotham Knights: Players get to play solo or with friends in this RPG through the streets of Gotham City. Batman is dead and your group of friends is trying to clean up the streets. Players start cleaning the streets on Oct. 21 on PS5, PS4, Series X, S, Xbox One, and PC.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force: This marks the sixth instalment in the Star Ocean universe. Players can experience the latest story on PS5, PS5, Series X, S, Xbox One, and PC on Oct. 27.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: The latest Call of Duty game set in current times will have all the explosions, guns, story and multiplayer fun that made it a must buy every year. COD fans can play the game on Oct. 28 on PS5, PS4, Series X, S, Xbox One and PC.
Bayonetta 3: The latest game in the action series will hit the Switch on October 28.
Contact Sascha at sggall@telus.net with gaming questions.
On XBox One: acehardy13.
On PSN: acehardy13