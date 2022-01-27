Artsy aging
There are currently spaces available at Penticton Art Gallery’s Paint Like Bob Ross class, which means you still have time to take the leap and embrace a new hobby this winter.
Creative activities such as pottery, drawing and sewing have been shown to improve cognitive function and boost well-being in the elderly.
You may also find that the classes and workshops the area has to offer are a brilliant way to beat loneliness this winter and share some fun with like-minded people.
Create a happier mindset
Whether you book in for pottery with Penticton Art Gallery or Paint a Snow Pal online with the Arts Council, finding a creative hobby can be incredibly rewarding. A recent poll by IPSOS found that nearly 90% of people with a creative hobby feel joy when they successfully complete their project. The availability of online workshops such as the Snow Pal painting puts opportunities literally at your fingertips, to be completed in the comfort and safety of your own home if you prefer.
You could also look at drawing classes, which require very few start-up materials. Whether you choose to draw objects or people, prefer live subjects or are inspired by photographs, there are always online art tutorials available to help you crack the trickier aspects of your work.
Find new friends
Creative activity groups such as Artsy Aging with Alice, supported by the Arts Council, are another great way to beat winter blues by getting artistic with friends. Research has shown that six in 10 Canadians feel lonely during the week, and this can be exacerbated over the winter, especially for seniors living alone.
Whether you’re trying a knitting circle, a creative writing group or browsing Matheson & Grove or the Tumbleweed Gallery with a friend, one of the real pleasures of the arts is the conversations and connections they can inspire.
For a hobby which brings you joy, beats loneliness and gives you something to look forward to, creative pursuits are hard to beat. Penticton is bursting with workshops and opportunities so there’s never been a better time to start.
Whether you decide to revisit a hobby you enjoyed in your youth, or take the leap and try something new, you’ll be creating a happier, healthier version of yourself too.
Jackie Edwards is a freelance writer, full-time mom and former health coach who now writes about the topics she feels passionate about. In any free time she has, she can be found walking her dogs and volunteering for a range of mental health charities