OVERVIEW: In financial negotiations, settle on an amount that works for all involved. Seek easy terms if it will lower stress. Agreements can be very congenial when all is said and done.
Perks, bonuses or windfalls can be the icing on the cake so think about what you want to do with it. A turning point for some indicates a move to bigger and better things or checking out other locations.
Rules and regulations need upgrade as well. Discuss with those who will need to accept or abide by them. Creativity or design projects are favoured and get the go ahead.
A lot of chatter in the wire is like birds in spring. There is hope for the future. Smile.
ARIES: Discuss relationships in private to see what level would be comfortable going forward.
TAURUS: Your reputation goes before you and helps advance plans with those who count.
GEMINI: Career or status advances to the next level and this becomes a stepping stone now.
CANCER: Discuss the past at length to find a solution to anything that has been stalled. End it.
LEO: Connect to those who supported you in the past. They are still there if you need them.
VIRGO: Relationship talks relax and you discuss the future in personal or business areas now.
LIBRA: Look at financial growth. This may involve reviewing the past or added value of assets.
SCORPIO: Your situation becomes more solid or secure. Changes ease and fall into place.
SAGITTARIUS: Be the driving force where decisions affect others. Your sense of justice works.
CAPRICORN: Opportunity for income or advancement is closer than you think. Check details.
AQUARIUS: Your words and generosity inspire and are appreciated. Do Face Time or MeetUp.
PISCES: Others find you more attractive
now allowing you to ramrod changes affecting them.
Heather Zais is an Okanagan resident and astrologer. Email: heather_zais@telus.net.