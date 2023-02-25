I have always loved doors and have often taken pictures of ancient doors as I have travelled and walked around towns and cities.
Church doors often communicate strength and beauty, strong oak doors with swirling iron hinges; inviting arches pointing upwards to the heavens.
Then there are Mediterranean doors with vibrant blues, reds, and greens. I love the classic Greek blue door, surrounded by white walls aged by the sun and wind, slightly ajar, through which you see a sea lapping on a perfect white beach.
The picture is staged, usually by a local tourist board, declaring, “come to our country, and step through the door to the perfect vacation.”
I instantly want to pass those terracotta pots carefully placed on either side of the door and run through to paradise, jumping into the beckoning waters.
When I think of doors, I always think of the classic wardrobe in the Chronicles of Narnia; C.S. Lewis perfectly captures the idea of travelling through the darkness into a new world of adventure and thrill. The land of Narnia with its white landscapes, mysterious creatures, talking Beavers, a white witch, and Aslan the lion's majestic appearance.
Aslan, the rescuer, the saviour of the frozen landscape. Always winter but never Christmas; what a miserable thought. Jesus described himself as the door. In John chapter 10, verse 7, in the third of seven
“I am” statements, Jesus declares, “I am the door.”
This statement is in the context of caring for sheep. In the wilderness, the sheep would graze, and when evening descended, the shepherd would lead the sheep into a small circular pen with no gate, so the shepherd would be the gate, literally laying down at the entrance to sleep to protect the sheep from thieves and marauders. The shepherd became the sheep’s saviour.
A friend of mine was working overseas and was booked into a beautiful hotel, and his company said he had a large luxurious, presidential-style suite. Arriving late, he walked in with anticipation; he saw a little room with a single bed, a small toilet, and a door to a wardrobe.
Disappointed and exhausted from his travels, he climbed into his small childlike bed and fell asleep for the night. On waking, he opened the wardrobe door, and to his amazement, what he thought was a storage space led to a massive lounge, a well-stocked fridge, a master bedroom with an Emperor bed, a fabulous balcony, and a spectacular spa bathroom suit.
He failed to realize that the door led to so much more. He simply did not walk through that door that night.
Such action is also an invitation, as written in Revelation 3:20, “Listen! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and have dinner with him, and he with Me.”
Let’s take time to listen, walk through and find a wondrous new landscape with the great shepherd.
Phil Collins is pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.