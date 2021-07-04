What do zebra mussels, Yellow Starthistle and Asian giant hornets have in common? They are all invasive species that do not belong in the Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys.
They are, however, right on our doorstep, and pose a serious threat to our natural areas, our well-being and our pocketbook.
These are a few of the species the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society have focused on during the last 25 years.
Invasive species can be plants, animals, aquatic life and micro-organisms. They can come from across the country or across the globe. These unwelcome invaders create an imbalance in nature by competing for the same resources that native species need to survive. The economic costs associated with invasive species in Canada are measured in the tens of billions of dollars, and those costs are escalating.
“For the past 25 years, OASISS has been dedicated to protecting the Okanagan-Similkameen from invasive species,” OASISS chair Nick Burdock said. “Our success can be attributed to the hard work and collective energies of our staff, board and contractors, working alongside our many partners.”
OASISS collaborates with more than 30 different organizations, including all levels of government, utility companies, conservation and stewardship groups, First Nation communities, forestry and mining companies, and cattle producer associations.
Prevention of harmful new invasions is the first priority, as it is the most cost-effective way to deal with the problem. Once species are established, the task becomes far more complex and costly. Keeping invasive mussels out of B.C. continues to be the focus of a provincial campaign this summer.
“Globally, invasive species are the second largest threat to biodiversity after habitat loss,” executive director Lisa Scott said.
On the web: oasiss.ca