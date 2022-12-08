Did you know that the SOS Café is part of the SOS Medical Foundation? Did you know that profits from the café go towards health-care equipment and patient comforts? This is only possible because of the wonderful volunteer workforce at the SOS Café. For the next few articles, we will highlight one of our fabulous volunteers.
Meet Karen Seale. She started volunteering at the SOS Café on July 12, 2017. She has given the SOS Café almost 700 volunteer hours. In the original space by the emergency department, Karen looked after the cash register and coffee service. In the new and improved Café space, she is a master of food prepping and grill cooking.
Karen is originally from Vancouver and found her way to our community when her husband took a position as elementary school principal for the district. She has a very interesting background, having started her career as a dietitian at Lion’s Gate Hospital and Royal Inland Hospital, and after a while entered into the wine business. Karen volunteers because she has always gravitated to health care and food services, so volunteering at the SOS Café is a great fit.
Tree of Dreams
Our 17th Annual Tree of Dreams campaign has launched and the tree is back on top of the hospital, shining brightly as the days of winter arrive. This campaign has a strong 17-year legacy of celebrating the season and dreaming of ways to enhance our health-care delivery. The tree, donated by John Pankiw, is a beautiful symbol of appreciation for all the medical and support staff who are there for us when we need them the most.
Renal and patient comfort paid for by donors
The care received by renal patients at the Penticton Regional Hospital is extraordinary and compassionate. The staff are always seeking ways to help improve the patient experience and minimize discomfort. The department has identified that a Sonosite Ultrasound would allow nurses to visualize the insertion of needles into the access point for dialysis on the patient's body. Instead of nurses going in blind (using older skills of "feel"), this allows them to truly see the location of the needle. Inserting needles is called "cannulation;" it is a specialty skill in hemodialysis. Using ultrasound every time someone starts dialysis is the gold standard of care as it is less painful for patients and promotes preservation of dialysis access. Because the foundation receives funds allocated for the “area of greatest need,” thanks to our donors, we were able to find this $30,000 expense.
Giving Tuesday
Thanks to our donors and our matching gift champions Gerry Turchak and Brutus Truck, we surpassed last year’s raised amount by about $38,000 and raised $409,471.00! The Penticton Lions Club helped top it off with a $1,000 donation. With many donors opting to dedicate their gift to the $10 million campaign to double cancer care in our community, we are thrilled and grateful for the generosity of our donors.
Columnist Sally Ginter is
executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.