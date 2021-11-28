Lynne Leydier felt that after nearly two years of COVID fatigue, the Okanagan needed something that said Christmas.
The long-time director and musical director of Soundstage Productions in Penticton is producing “A Christmas Extravaganza” which runs for five shows at the Penticton Lakeside Resort’s east ballroom.
“We’ve all been through a lot this year and we all need some Christmas cheer,” Leydier said during a break from rehearsal this week.
“It’s a really good time to celebrate our community, a bond with fellow human beings and being able to celebrate the talent we do have in our community.”
The production will feature both music and dance and is not limited to one style of music.
“We have worked hard to look at everything Christmas. It has every style of music, it’s like opening Pandora’s Box a bit, there was so much to choose. I was inspired and overwhelmed by it,” Leydier said.
“We have everything from classical to heavy-metal rock, from Victorian carollers and sugarplum ferries with beautiful ballet.”
The musical selections will also include a hiphop number plus pop standards “Last Christmas” by Wham and “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey. The show will feature comedy numbers, including a “Saturday Night Live” sketch and a scene from “A Christmas Story.”
It’s one of the largest casts in Soundstage history. Several of the performers also have their own children in the ensemble.
Female cast members include; Tiana Ferlizza, Ashley Surowski, Sarah Senecal, Aidan Mayes, Cain Critchlow, Beth Scott, Su Wolfe, Kim Kelly, Anne Ramey, Lisa Baxter-Burke, Barb Lefebvre, Amy Dickinson, Meghan McLaren, Nilah Gaudiuso, Jessica Okayama, Nettie Steuernagel, Troe Weston and Maya Lefebvre.
Male cast members include Winston Teo, Kevin Lefebvre, Nathan Heiberg, Gord McLaren, Simon Nuttgens, Christian Van Straaten, Michael Welsh, Ross O’Neil, Derek Beaton, Lee Abel, Tyler Evans, Andreas Nordlund and Michael Foreman.
Kids in the ensemble are Mimi Nordlund, Holly Badger, Sophia Jung, Amelia Marino, Isabella Cucnik, Haven Gin, Justice Gin, Elise Teo, Christian Jagodics and Elijah Jagodics.
Also featured will be snare drummers Steve Mcphee, Hugo Beaumier Martin, Matt Rands, Jennifer Mair, Mykenna Sailes, Phil Magnus, Darren Filipenko and Shandeen Doherty.
A trademark of Soundstage musicals is the live orchestra and this year’s musicians are Dennis Nordlund (keyboard), Wyn Nordlund (brass), Sandy Andres (strings), Misty Knol (flute), Loney Moger (guitar), Stephan Bienz (bass) and Scott Gamble (drums).
Kerry Younie returns as head costumer and Eve Noonan as head choreographer.
Additional behind-the-scenes support is from Matt Kowalik (lighting), Rob Aarden (sound), Lorrie Forde (mics) and backstage help from Michou Szabo, Brenda Kotzian and Erin Toews.
Shows run Wednesday, Dec. 15 through Saturday, Dec. 18 with performances at 7 p.m. each night and an additional 1 p.m. matinee on the Saturday.
Non-refundable tickets are now on sale at the Penticton Lakeside Resort’s front desk.
All seats are $50, plus facility fees and tax. Vaccine passports are required to attend the show.