Director Lynne Leydier describes the “Disney Broadway Musical Showcase,” as the most ambitious show ever produced in the history of Soundstage Productions.
“It’s the full-meal deal,” she joked in anticipation of the production which runs Jan. 18-21 at the Lakeside Resort.
“It’s going to be a spectacle. In terms of the amount, it’s quite unique to see something of this scale in our town. We will have 50 people on stage and they all have at least five costume changes each. This show has a lot of choreography to keep the energy up. It’s not a show-show, but rather a showcase.”
Leydier said audiences should recognize most of the numbers. In addition to favourites from Shrek, Mary Poppins, Frozen, Snow White, Pinocchio and Beauty and the Beast, there are a few Broadway standards tossed in to keep the flow and continuity going.
“Disney is so huge, the amount of material to choose from, it was challenging to pick numbers that reflect the world of Disney, but also making it interesting and layered,” she said.
“We didn’t want just princesses throughout the show... that would be pretty dull. We also wanted the numbers to be relevant to the world we’re living in today.”
The all-ages show will include 15 children in the cast. As per Soundstage’s trademark, all singing will be accompanied by a live orchestra.
Kerry Younie is again the lead costumer and Shawn Byfield is the show’s choreographer.
Tickets are $50 plus tax and service charge and available at the front desk of the Lakeside or online at: soundstageproductions.com